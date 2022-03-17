PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Easter is on April 17 this year. If you’re looking for a place for kids — or adults — to hunt for Easter eggs, here are several options around Central Pennsylvania.

Adams County

Where: Carroll Valley Park

When: April 16, 11 a.m. to noon

What: Easter egg hunt

Learn more here

Where: Hollabaugh Bros., Inc.

When: April 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What: Egg hunt in the orchard, Easter-themed scavenger hunt, photo ops with the Easter Bunny, walking story trail, lawn games, wagon rides, snacks, and more

Learn more and purchase tickets ($8 per child) here

Where: Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum & Candy Emporium

When: April 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What: Free egg hunts in small groups for kids up to 10 years old, visits with the Easter Bunny

Learn more and preregister here

Cumberland County

Where: Ashcombe Farm and Greenhouse

When: April 16 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

What: Hunt for Easter eggs, some with special prize tickets inside, at two different times on Saturday. Free event for kids ages 1-8

Learn more and preregister here

Where: Meadowbrooke Gourds Farm

When: April 23, 11-2 p.m.

What: Hunt for colored gourd eggs and prize gourd eggs. Participants should bring a donation of $5 per person to go toward the Upper Frankford Fire Company, and canned and nonperishable food items will also be collected to donate to Paws Pack. There will also be a spring festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with craft vendors and refreshments.

Learn more and register here

Where: New Cumberland Borough Park

When: April 16, 11 a.m.

What: Egg hunts staggered by age with certain eggs containing prize tickets, games, and food; organizers are seeking donations of eggs and fillers for the event

Learn more here

Dauphin County

Where: Brightbill Park

When: April 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What: Kids ages 2-10 can stop (or hop) by stations offering candy and other goodies and meet the Easter Bunny. Bring your own basket.

Learn more and register here (click the teal “FREE Events!” tab to see the Easter Egg Stravaganza event)

Where: Camp Curtain YMCA

When: April 16, 12-3 p.m.

What: Egg hunt, basket giveaway, free throw competition, music, games, food

Learn more and register here

Where: East Hanover Park

When: April 9, 10 a.m. to noon

What: Bring your own basket to this egg hunt for kids ages 0-10, which will be followed by games, flower planting, and other activities. Light refreshments will be provided, and there will also be opportunities to take photos with the Easter Bunny. Participants should preregister for the event by April 4 and bring a nonperishable food item or personal care item to be donated to the Grantville Food Pantry.

Learn more here

Where: The Vineyard at Hershey

When: March 26 and 27, April 2, 3, 9, 10, and 16, noon to 4:30 p.m.

What: Participate in an adult egg hunt (21+) and receive a gift bag with extra candy, a bottle of wine, and a VIP wine or beer tour to be used at a later date. There will be music from 2-5 on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance.

Learn more here

Where: Lower Swatara Lions Club

When: April 16, 10 a.m.

What: Egg hunt for children up to age 12 and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny

Learn more here

Lancaster County

Where: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue

When: April 2, 11 a.m.

What: Bring your dogs to meet the Easter Bunny and hunt for eggs. There will also be raffles and food. A suggested donation of $5 per dog will be collected at the event.

Learn more and RSVP here

Where: Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA

When: April 2, various times between 9 and 11:40 a.m.

What: This isn’t your typical Easter egg hunt — it’s in the pool! There will be a small craft, as well. Bring your own basket. Children younger than 5 and non-swimmers need to have a parent in the water. Tickets for non-members are $5.

Learn more and register here

Where: Manheim Township Athletic Complex

When: April 9, 1-3 p.m.

What: The Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department is hosting a community egg hunt for kids up to 8 years old. The eggs will contain prizes, with certain golden eggs winning grand prize baskets. There will also be games, crafts, and opportunities to meet the Easter Bunny. Participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets.

Learn more here

Where: South Mountain YMCA

When: April 16, 10-11:30 a.m.

What: Free egg hunts by age group, crafts, balloon animals, visits with the Easter Bunny, competition for silliest “Easter bonnet”

Learn more here

Where: Terre Hill Park

When: April 16

What: There will be a free children’s egg hunt at 1 p.m. with eggs containing candy, money, and some special prizes, as well as face painting and an Easter-themed juggling show. There will also be a flashlight egg hunt for kids ages 11 and older starting after the sun sets. Tickets for the flashlight hunt are $20 online or $25 at the event, and participants can collect prizes and money.

Learn more here

Where: Woodridge Swim Club

When: April 16, 12:45 p.m.

What: Door prizes, community Easter egg hunt

Learn more and register here

Perry County

Where: Butcher’s Family Fun Farm and Farm Market

When: April 16, 10 a.m.

What: Kids 8 and younger can participate in this free egg hunt “Down on the Farm” with more than 4,000 eggs spread out over four acres, plus a smaller area set aside for younger participants. There will be additional activities one hour before and one hour after the egg hunt.

Learn more here

York County

Where: Balla Cloiche Vineyards

When: April 9, 1-5 p.m.

What: Enjoy an adult Easter egg hunt for eggs filled with chocolates and prizes. The vineyard and tasting room open at noon and Kimmy’s BBQ will be there from 1-5. Sugar Mama’s Cupcakes will also be there. The egg hunt begins at 3. No children, and admission is free with a drink purchase.

Learn more here

Where: Brookside Park

When: April 15, 8:30 p.m. (adult flashlight hunt) and April 16, various times starting at 1 p.m.

What: On April 15, there will be an adult flashlight egg hunt (ages 19 and up, tickets are $5 for residents and $7 for non-residents). On April 16, Bunny Fest runs from 1-5 p.m. and includes a petting zoo, face painting, caricatures, balloon animals, food trucks, Easter Bunny photos, and staggered egg hunts. There will be more flashlight egg hunts on April 16 at 8:30 p.m. for kids ages 10-18.

Learn more and preregister here

Where: Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market (Easter apple hunt)

When: April 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Apple hunt, Easter Bunny visits, alpacas, magic shows, balloon art, wagon rides, face painting, concessions, and more

Learn more and purchase tickets (starting at $9.25) here

Where: Manheim Adventure Park

When: April 16, 2-4 p.m.

What: M&M Builders is hosting this egg hunt, which will also include prize drawings and some refreshments. Bring your own basket.

Learn more here

Where: McCurdy’s Tree Farm

When: April 16, 11 a.m. (arrive early for the ride from the parking lot to the egg hunt area)

What: Egg hunt and Easter Bunny photo ops for kids up to 10 years old, hosted by the VFW Post 6771

Learn more here

Where: The Curious Little Playhouse

When: April 16, 9-11 a.m.

What: Easter egg hunt with prizes and candy, egg decorating, photos with Oliver Rabbit; tickets are $20 per child (includes one free adult pass), additional adult tickets are $10

Learn more and purchase tickets here

Where: The W. Dale Brougher Foundation YMCA

When: March 26, various times between 9 and 11:40 a.m.

What: This isn’t your typical Easter egg hunt — it’s in the pool! There will be a small craft, as well. Bring your own basket. Children younger than 5 and non-swimmers need to have a parent in the water. Tickets for non-members are $5.

Learn more and register here

Did we miss your favorite Easter egg hunt? Email avanetten@abc27.com with the details and it may be added to the list!