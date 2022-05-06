PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Get ready to celebrate your moms and mother figures — Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8. Here are some ways to celebrate and things to do for Mother’s Day weekend around the Midstate.

Events

Armstrong Valley Winery Spring Festival

When: May 7, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and May 8, noon to 5 p.m.

What: Live music, craft vendors, food trucks, wine cellar tours, and (of course!) wine

Where: Armstrong Valley Vineyard & Winery, Halifax

Learn more here

Carlisle Art, Music, and Wine Walk

When: May 7, noon to 4 p.m.

What: Sample wine, shop at local businesses, catch some live music, and enjoy art shows

Where: W. Pomfret St., Carlisle

Learn more here

Conestoga River Club Mother’s Day Paddle

When: May 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Bring a picnic and take a kayak out onto the Lower Susquehanna River (rental gear is available but reservations are required)

Where: Falmouth Boat Launch, Bainbridge

Learn more here

Gray Apple Spring Market

When: May 7 and 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What: Shop merchandise from around 100 local crafters, vintage sellers, and food vendors

Where: Gray Apple Market, York

Learn more here

“Hairspray” at the Hershey Theatre

When: May 3-8, various times

What: Watch the Tony Award-winning musical “Hairspray”

Where: Hershey Theatre, Hershey

Learn more and purchase tickets here

Hershey Artfest

When: May 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Check out artwork including ceramics, metal, fine art, jewelry, textiles, wood, and more. There will also be performances and food vendors.

Where: The Cocoa Beanery and The Englewood, Hershey

Learn more here

Mechanicsburg Art and Wine Walk

When: May 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Explore local businesses and enjoy wine tastings, art, and music

Where: Begin at Buhrig’s Gathering Place to get your ticket

Learn more here

Mother and child painting class

When: May 8, 4-7 p.m.

What: Join artist and educator Carrie Feidt for a mother-child painting class during which participants will create personalized paintings

Where: Gallery on the Square, Millersburg

Learn more and find out how to reserve a spot here

Mother’s Day Artist Market, Mechanicsburg

When: May 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Outdoor artist market with vendors selling flowers, candles, soap, shoes, charcuterie boards, and more

Where: 616 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg

Learn more here

Mother’s Day Outdoor Market

When: May 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What: Outdoor market with flowers, art, snacks, and more (plus visit the local businesses while you’re there)

Where: My Girlfriend’s Wardrobe, York

Learn more here

Mother’s Day Truck Convoy

When: May 8, the convoy carnival starts at 8 a.m. and the truck convoy leaves at 1:30 p.m.

What: Carnival, food trucks, auction, truck convoy

Where: Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction

Learn more here

“Rock of Ages” at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

When: April 22 through May 15, various times

What: Enjoy this five-time Tony Award-nominated musical comedy and dinner

Where: Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, Lancaster

Learn more here

“The Wizard of Oz” with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra

When: May 7 at 7:30 p.m. and May 8 and 3 p.m.

What: Enjoy the original visuals and dialogue of “The Wizard of Oz” while the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra performs the music

Where: Scottish Rite Theatre, Harrisburg

Learn more and get tickets here

Food and drinks

Mother’s Day Brunch at Lititz Springs Inn & Spa

When: May 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: A la carte brunch including soup, salad, entree, and dessert

Where: Lititz Springs Inn & Spa, Lititz

Learn more here

Mother’s Day Brunch at Rough Edges Brewing

When: May 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Three-course brunch with Amor de Madres Colombian Cuisine

Where: Rough Edges Brewing, Waynesboro

Learn more and purchase tickets here

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at McAllister’s on York

When: May 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Brunch buffet

Where: McAllister’s on York, Hanover

Learn more here

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at The Lodges at Gettysburg

When: May 8, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

What: Brunch buffet

Where: The Lodges at Gettysburg, Gettysburg

Learn more here

Mother’s Day Buffet at The Orchards

When: May 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Annual Mother’s Day buffet

Where: The Orchards, Chambersburg

Learn more here

Mother’s Day Celebration Lunch/Dinner at SpringGate Arcona

When: Multiple times on May 8

What: Wine and food with table service

Where: SpringGate Arcona, Mechanicsburg

Learn more and purchase tickets here

Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch at Shy Bear Brewing

When: May 8, noon to 3 p.m.

What: Brunch, music by the Mel ‘n Jazz Quartet (dog-friendly)

Where: Shy Bear Brewing, Lewistown

Learn more here

Mother’s Day MOMosas, Music, and More

When: May 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What: Live music, pop-up flower truck, “Momosa” flights and special menu

Where: Mount Gretna Craft Brewery, Palmyra

Learn more here

Mother’s Day wine tasting at SpringGate Vineyard

When: May 8, noon to 5 p.m.

What: Special wine tasting

Where: SpringGate Vineyard, Harrisburg

Learn more here

Did we miss your favorite Mother’s Day event? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com.