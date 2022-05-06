PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Get ready to celebrate your moms and mother figures — Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8. Here are some ways to celebrate and things to do for Mother’s Day weekend around the Midstate.
Events
Armstrong Valley Winery Spring Festival
When: May 7, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and May 8, noon to 5 p.m.
What: Live music, craft vendors, food trucks, wine cellar tours, and (of course!) wine
Where: Armstrong Valley Vineyard & Winery, Halifax
Learn more here
Carlisle Art, Music, and Wine Walk
When: May 7, noon to 4 p.m.
What: Sample wine, shop at local businesses, catch some live music, and enjoy art shows
Where: W. Pomfret St., Carlisle
Learn more here
Conestoga River Club Mother’s Day Paddle
When: May 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What: Bring a picnic and take a kayak out onto the Lower Susquehanna River (rental gear is available but reservations are required)
Where: Falmouth Boat Launch, Bainbridge
Learn more here
Gray Apple Spring Market
When: May 7 and 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What: Shop merchandise from around 100 local crafters, vintage sellers, and food vendors
Where: Gray Apple Market, York
Learn more here
“Hairspray” at the Hershey Theatre
When: May 3-8, various times
What: Watch the Tony Award-winning musical “Hairspray”
Where: Hershey Theatre, Hershey
Learn more and purchase tickets here
Hershey Artfest
When: May 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What: Check out artwork including ceramics, metal, fine art, jewelry, textiles, wood, and more. There will also be performances and food vendors.
Where: The Cocoa Beanery and The Englewood, Hershey
Learn more here
Mechanicsburg Art and Wine Walk
When: May 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What: Explore local businesses and enjoy wine tastings, art, and music
Where: Begin at Buhrig’s Gathering Place to get your ticket
Learn more here
Mother and child painting class
When: May 8, 4-7 p.m.
What: Join artist and educator Carrie Feidt for a mother-child painting class during which participants will create personalized paintings
Where: Gallery on the Square, Millersburg
Learn more and find out how to reserve a spot here
Mother’s Day Artist Market, Mechanicsburg
When: May 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What: Outdoor artist market with vendors selling flowers, candles, soap, shoes, charcuterie boards, and more
Where: 616 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg
Learn more here
Mother’s Day Outdoor Market
When: May 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What: Outdoor market with flowers, art, snacks, and more (plus visit the local businesses while you’re there)
Where: My Girlfriend’s Wardrobe, York
Learn more here
Mother’s Day Truck Convoy
When: May 8, the convoy carnival starts at 8 a.m. and the truck convoy leaves at 1:30 p.m.
What: Carnival, food trucks, auction, truck convoy
Where: Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction
Learn more here
“Rock of Ages” at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
When: April 22 through May 15, various times
What: Enjoy this five-time Tony Award-nominated musical comedy and dinner
Where: Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, Lancaster
Learn more here
“The Wizard of Oz” with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra
When: May 7 at 7:30 p.m. and May 8 and 3 p.m.
What: Enjoy the original visuals and dialogue of “The Wizard of Oz” while the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra performs the music
Where: Scottish Rite Theatre, Harrisburg
Learn more and get tickets here
Food and drinks
Mother’s Day Brunch at Lititz Springs Inn & Spa
When: May 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What: A la carte brunch including soup, salad, entree, and dessert
Where: Lititz Springs Inn & Spa, Lititz
Learn more here
Mother’s Day Brunch at Rough Edges Brewing
When: May 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What: Three-course brunch with Amor de Madres Colombian Cuisine
Where: Rough Edges Brewing, Waynesboro
Learn more and purchase tickets here
Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at McAllister’s on York
When: May 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What: Brunch buffet
Where: McAllister’s on York, Hanover
Learn more here
Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at The Lodges at Gettysburg
When: May 8, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
What: Brunch buffet
Where: The Lodges at Gettysburg, Gettysburg
Learn more here
Mother’s Day Buffet at The Orchards
When: May 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What: Annual Mother’s Day buffet
Where: The Orchards, Chambersburg
Learn more here
Mother’s Day Celebration Lunch/Dinner at SpringGate Arcona
When: Multiple times on May 8
What: Wine and food with table service
Where: SpringGate Arcona, Mechanicsburg
Learn more and purchase tickets here
Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch at Shy Bear Brewing
When: May 8, noon to 3 p.m.
What: Brunch, music by the Mel ‘n Jazz Quartet (dog-friendly)
Where: Shy Bear Brewing, Lewistown
Learn more here
Mother’s Day MOMosas, Music, and More
When: May 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What: Live music, pop-up flower truck, “Momosa” flights and special menu
Where: Mount Gretna Craft Brewery, Palmyra
Learn more here
Mother’s Day wine tasting at SpringGate Vineyard
When: May 8, noon to 5 p.m.
What: Special wine tasting
Where: SpringGate Vineyard, Harrisburg
Learn more here
