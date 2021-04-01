A look at what’s new at Hersheypark as Springtime in the Park kicks off Friday

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark is kicking off its 115th season with Springtime in the Park Friday. Rides and attractions will be open for four weekends throughout the spring.

The new Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor in Chocolatetown opens Friday too. It’s inspired by Mr. Hershey’s soda shop in Philadelphia from the early 1900s.

“You’ll see interesting architectural details and a great nostalgic feel,” said Quinn Bryner, the director of public relations at Hersheypark.

“An incredible tribute to our amazing founder Milton S. Hershey,” said Rob Gordon, the managing director of food and beverage at Hersheypark.

Guests can customize king-sized sundaes made with 100% local dairy, plus add endless Hershey toppings and sauces.

There are savory options too, with a spice of history.

“We have buckets of fries, chicken, and then you have your choice of twelve different sauces to make that your own little take,” said Gordon. “Of course, we had to do chicken and waffle sliders. That was Milton’s favorite meal.”

Also new this year in Chocolatetown is The Sweeterie.

“Here we’ll be doing handcrafted fudge,” said Chef Cher Harris, a corporate pastry chef at Hershey. “We’ve got some caramel-dipped apples.”

The confectionery kitchen designs Hersheypark-themed treats inspired by rides.

An orange sugar cookie with strawberry mouse inside is a nod to the carousel. That’s a ride more guests will be enjoying, now that more people are getting vaccinated and feeling safer to head out again.

“Our guests can enjoy 40 rides weather permitting, our Hershey characters of course. ZooAmerica is included with admission,” said Bryner.

Safety protocols remain in place for Springtime in the Park.

“We ask guests to make reservations online before they visit, to wear a face covering when they’re here with us,” said Bryner. “We have 300 hand sanitizers and social distancing markers throughout the park.”

After the grand openings for Springtime in the Park, Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor and The Sweeterie will both remain open even on days Hersheypark is closed.