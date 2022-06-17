(WHTM) – abc27 partnered with three local non-profits for the 26th annual Founder’s Day giving back to our local community.

On Friday morning volunteers visited Caring Cupboard, a food pantry serving the Palmyra and Annville-Cleona areas. Staff helped with unloading and loading items into the stores, packing, stocking, bagging, and helping with other housekeeping needs.

In the afternoon abc27 was at the York SPCA helping clean windows and benches, power washing, picking up trash, weeding, and making snuffle mats for the animals waiting for their fur-ever homes.

Throughout the day abc27 staff also helped make 250 breakfast bags and 50 boo-boo kits for kids for United Way of the Capital Region.

abc27 loves living local and will share more images and videos from Founder’s Day throughout the day.