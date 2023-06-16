(WHTM) — abc27 has partnered with local non-profit organizations for the 27th annual Founder’s Day of Caring. This is a chance for employees of abc27 to volunteer and give back to the communities that we serve.

In Dillsburg, abc27 employees volunteered their time at the New Hope Ministries food pantry stocking shelves and working in the pantry to help those in need.

In Harrisburg, volunteers helped with outdoor gardens at The Bridge Eco Village. The Bridge is a ‘for-purpose’ real estate development company that acquires old properties like schools, malls, and warehouses, then turns them into “eco-villages” in the inner city.

Back at abc27, The United Way of the Capitol Region and abc27 employees filled 500 breakfast bags that will help serve kids in need over the summer. These bags included shelf-stable milk, fruit cups, and other snacks.

abc27 loves living locally and will share more images and videos from Founder’s Day throughout the day.