abc27’s Valerie Pritchett a part of Greater Harrisburg YWCA’s Women of Excellence class of 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Congratulations are in order for abc27’s own Valerie Pritchett!

Valerie was a part of 30 women honored by the Greater Harrisburg YWCA in their Tribute to Women of Excellence Class of 2020. The ceremony was delayed from last year due to the pandemic.

(Image Courtesy: Greater Harrisburg YWCA)

The event has been held for 31 years and has honored over 730 women for their contributions to the region and their impact on central Pennsylvania. The Tribute to Women of Excellence also helps raise funding for the YWCA so they can continue providing their programs and services.

From all of us here at abc27, congratulations Valerie!