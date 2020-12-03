Airbnb launches non-profit providing people with places to stay in times of need

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Airbnb announced Thursday, the launch of Airbnb.org, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing temporary stays to people in times of crisis.
The organization offers stays and support to evacuees, relief workers, refugees, asylum seekers, and most recently, frontline workers fighting the spread of COVID-19.
From Australia to France, thousands of hosts on Airbnb have offered to open up their homes and helped provide accommodations to 75,000 people in times of need.
