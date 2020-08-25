All-female led candidate forum for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The We The People campaign will be hosting an all-female led virtual forum on Wednesday featuring candidates for Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon counties.

Organizers have asked all candidates and incumbents to participate and have confirmed the following candidates: Shanna Danielson (SD-31); Nicole Miller (HD-87); Tara Shakespeare (HD-88); Patty Smith (HD-104); Brittney Rodas (HD-105); and Lindsay Drew (HD-106).

Candidates look to answer questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Black Lives Matter movement, housing, school funding, taxes, and more.

We The People will be moderating the forum, which takes place Wednesday at 7 p.m. here.

Organizers ask that you register in advance.

