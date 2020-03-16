Breaking News
Gov. Wolf declares statewide shutdown
All state liquor stores across Pennsylvania to close indefinitely

Community

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
liquor_spirits_391527

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced that all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers across the state will be closed indefinitely after 9 p.m. Tuesday and the online store closed 5 p.m. Monday.

This follows the heels of Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement that all non-essential businesses should be closed to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” Board Chairman Tim Holden said in a release. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”

All stores in counties other than Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will remain open Monday according to normal operating hours and will open Tuesday, March 17 at regular opening times. Stores not normally open on Tuesdays will remain closed.

Sales at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will cease to allow the PLCB to phase down operations of its Montgomery County fulfillment center.

Orders already placed for delivery to non-store addresses will continue to be processed and delivered, however, order processing and delivery will be delayed due to unusually high order volume. Orders designated for store delivery that have yet to leave the fulfillment center will be canceled and refunds issued.

The PLCB said it will re-evaluate its operations by the end of the month, guided by the strategy developed by the Governor’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

