LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — If you were in Lancaster on Friday, you may have spotted many people in costumes, portraying their favorite pop culture characters.

Zenkaikon is in town, which will bring anime fans from all over for three days of panel discussions, video gaming and more.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“Maybe you’re into one specific thing, but you haven’t been exposed to say other things. Like, when you come here you’re exposed to a lot of geeky, nerdy, things and lot of people meet people for the first time and realize, hey, I’m not the only who like this particular thing,” said Adam Beaton, chair of Zenkaikon.

The event runs until Sunday at the Lancaster Convention Center.