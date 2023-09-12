LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes support Central Pennsylvania Food Banks.

Giant held its third annual Grocery Grab event at its Linglestown location to benefit York County Food Bank, New Hope Ministries, Neighbor Helping Neighbor, and Project Share.

Contestants answered trivia questions, which added more seconds to their shopping time.

Alexis Butler, Dairy Princess for Schuylkill County, and Jesse Bongiovi, co-owner of Hampton Water and son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, were among the participants.

“To be able to give $16,000 to people in need is obviously something we could do every day if we could. being able to work with giant groceries across PA, those are the kind of partners we want to work with because they are doing good in their community while doing good for the brand so everybody helps everybody,” Bongiovi said.

The winning team was Project Share with Bongiovi, which won $16,500. All the teams received a $15,000 donation.