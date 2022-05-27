LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chinese culture comes to life at little star Chinese language school in Lower Paxton Township.

“The school was established in 1997 by a group of volunteers,” Yijin Wert said. “with the mission to preserve the Chinese culture also promoting cultural exchange among the communities.”

Every Saturday, volunteers teach students as young as 4 years old, up to high school. They learn how to speak Chinese.

“Nǐ hǎo it means hello,” Daniel Tang said.

“We want them to appreciate the beauty of Chinese writing as early as we can.” Qing Cheema said.

Students also pick up on Chinese dance moves including the Lion dance that they will perform at the end of the school.

“Lion Dance is a very traditional dance because a lion is a symbol of power and wisdom in Chinese culture,” Wert said.

These will be lessons learned that will make a difference for this generation.

“Being an Asian/Chinese American here, I think it’s sort of my duty to learn the culture and understand the history of my people,” Leo Lu said.