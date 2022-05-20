SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — For more than 20 years, students of all ages have connected with Chinese culture through dance, music, language, and painting at the Chinese Cultural & Arts Institute in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

The Chinese Cultural & Arts Insitute is one of only a handful like it across the country. Professional dancer Chen-Yu Tsuei helps students connect with their heritage and educate the public.

“Our mission is to set the bridge to connect the East to the West, to make people understand all of the beauty of the Chinese culture and arts,” said Tsuei.

“The Chinese Cultural & Arts Institute has opened so many opportunities for me,” said student Olivia Hinkson. “It’s also very nice to have a community of people — some adopted and some who are born into Chinese families — it’s very nice to have a wide variety and meet a bunch of people from my culture.”

Students perform original numbers at cultural events around the region. They build confidence and self-esteem and help others respect their heritage.

“All of the dancers at the Chinese Cultural & Arts Institute are very passionate, and that shows through our dancing. It’s very raw, it’s very real,” Hinkson said. “It’s very authentic, and we like to bring that to people to break down those barriers.”

