Authors: Linna L. Guan, MD1 and Charlene Lam, MD, MPH2

Affiliations: 1Henry Ford Health, Department of Dermatology, Detroit, MI 48202

2 Associate Professor, Penn State Health, Department of Dermatology, Hershey, PA 17033

The month of May celebrates Asian and Pacific Islander (API) heritage and skin cancer awareness. Although not a common topic to discuss over dumplings or a bowl of poi, skin cancer can affect all people of all skin types, including those of Asian and Pacific Island descent. While the rate of skin cancer is much lower in API individuals due to the increased presence of a protective pigment called melanin in their skin, the rate of skin cancer is not negligible.

Like many cancers, early detection of skin cancer is the key to its cure. That is why it is important to know what to look for and stay alert. When found early, most skin cancers are curable and do not travel inside the body or metastasize.

What does skin cancer look like?

The three most common types of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), and melanoma. BCCs are the most common skin cancer in Chinese and Japanese Asians, while SCCs are the most common skin cancer in Asian Indians.1 BCC typically present as a nonhealing “pimple” in sun-exposed areas. Specifically in Asians, it can appear as a smooth brown to black, dome-shaped, “pearly” bump. In contrast, SCC often looks like a scaly, rough bump or plaque that can resemble a wart. It is more common in people who have lowered immune systems and also has a chance to appear in longstanding, nonhealing scars and certain rashes. Melanoma is the most aggressive of the three most common types of skin cancers. It presents as a dark, rapidly growing and changing “mole” that can have different shades of black and brown. Although traditionally thought of as a skin cancer associated with the sun, it can present in API individuals on sun-protected areas, such as the mucous membranes inside the mouth, and acral surfaces, such as the hands and feet.

If you or someone you know has a new, growing, changing, or unhealing lesion, please schedule an appointment with a board-certified dermatologist for a closer examination.

Melanoma in API individuals

When melanoma presents in API individuals, it tends to be at a more advanced stage, which means the melanomas are often deeper in the skin and may have traveled beyond their initial site. A study published in June 2021 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found melanomas that present in API individuals are more likely to present at a later stage at time of diagnosis, present as acral lentiginous melanoma, have deeper depths of invasion, and more likely to have lymph node involvement when compared to their Caucasian counterparts.2 This translates to significantly lower survival rates for melanoma in API individuals when compared to Caucasian individuals.

What is acral lentiginous melanoma?

Acral lentiginous melanoma is a melanoma subtype that presents more frequently in AAPI individuals. Breaking down each component, acral means presenting on the palms or soles, and lentiginous means appearing like a sun spot. It can also be in your finger or toenails. It can appear to be a single, longitudinal streak in your nail. It has a poorer prognosis when compared to other subtypes of melanoma because it is often underdiagnosed and diagnosed at a later stage. Given the association of acral lentiginous melanoma and poor outcomes, it is exceedingly important to look at the palms and soles when performing skin checks on one’s self and loved ones.

What are some dermatologists’ recommendations?3

Take extra caution when going outdoors during peak sun hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the sunlight is most intense.

from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the sunlight is most intense. Seek shade whenever possible.

whenever possible. Wear sun-protective clothing, such as wide-brim hats, long sleeves and long pants. Clothing with Ultraviolet Protection Factor indicate exactly how much sun protection is offered.

such as wide-brim hats, long sleeves and long pants. Clothing with Ultraviolet Protection Factor indicate exactly how much sun protection is offered. Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen SPF ≥30 , 15 to 30 minutes before going outdoors. Reapply every two hours or after sweating or getting out of the water. Tinted sunscreens have been shown to be more effective to prevent against hyperpigmentation (or unwanted darkening of the skin) particularly in darker skin types.

, 15 to 30 minutes before going outdoors. Reapply every two hours or after sweating or getting out of the water. Tinted sunscreens have been shown to be more effective to prevent against hyperpigmentation (or unwanted darkening of the skin) particularly in darker skin types. Avoid tanning beds, which are sources of harmful ultraviolet rays.

which are sources of harmful ultraviolet rays. Perform monthly skin self-examinations . For specific instructions on how to performed a skin self-exam visit: https://www.aad.org/public/diseases/skin-cancer/types/common/melanoma/skin-color.

. For specific instructions on how to performed a skin self-exam visit: https://www.aad.org/public/diseases/skin-cancer/types/common/melanoma/skin-color. When in doubt seek a board-certified dermatologist.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, but sun safety should be performed all year. Next time you are at a family gathering, make sure your family members have been staying sun safe!

Squamous cell carcinoma

Pigmented basal cell carcinoma

Melanoma of the nail

References:

