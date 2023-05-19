(WHTM) — Asian representation in Hollywood has come a long way in recent years. Movies like “Everything Everywhere All At Once” shows that the AAPI community is flourishing at the box office.

Peter Jang has been kicking down doors as a stuntman, actor, screenwriter, and director in Hollywood for a decade now. But he didn’t start out with aspirations of the big screen. He started as an economics major at UC San Diego.

“I went the business route and got an economics degree. I was actually making more money as an extra than as a business development specialist at this firm. And they were like you’ll never make it,” said Jang.

About 60 TV and movie credits later and Jang has his very own action figure. It’s no doubt that he has proven his doubters wrong.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“I worked on Suicide Squad, The Last Ship, NCIS Hawaii, Cleaning Lady,” Jang said.

But proving himself, especially to his Taiwanese father who wasn’t thrilled with his career change, is something he’s used to.

“Try it out, when you fail come back and we will figure out your real career. But I haven’t failed yet. Being lit on fire for Rush Hour the TV show,” Jang added.

Ultimately, Jang’s dad did pay for his Screen Actors Guild card, but despite Hollywood’s recent embrace of Asian actors, Jang still faces some unique challenges.

“There’s also a bit of a difference now, too, because now they don’t want you to be a mixed race person, they want you to be full Chinese, they want you to be full Korean or full Japanese, for authenticity sake. The nature of this industry, there can only be so many people in front of the camera. So, if that’s something that you want to do, it’s going to be difficult. Know that there are challenges, but it is possible. Take the opportunity when it’s here. Now is that opportunity. It’s only going to get better from here,” Jang said.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

He launched his own production company, “Simplicity Pictures,” in 2016 to help ensure that happens. Going into business, just like his dad wanted.

“I’m the product, I’m also the salesman, I’m also the bookkeeper. All the business stuff I learned, it all translated directly into the film industry,” he said.

Now Jang can tell his dad that he is using his degree.

“Yeah, there you go,” he said.