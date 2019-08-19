Backstreet Boys fans frustrated with lack of communication at Hersheypark Stadium

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Backstreet Boys concert was cut short Sunday night because of severe weather.

“I’ve been to hundreds of outside venues. Never have I experienced this,” said concertgoer Mauri McCarty, who drove from Easton, Pa.

Several concert-goers posted on social media that the event was chaotic, unorganized, even dangerous.

“The doors opened at 6:30 and they had allowed people to go underneath from the grandstands and out to the arena,” said concertgoer Nick Cunningham.

A spokesperson from Hersheypark says they use the storm shelter protocol if a lightning strike is detected within 10 miles. After the first storm passed, thousands of people were let in around 8 p.m.

“We were standing outside waiting to get in with it lightening,” McCarty said.

“We finally got to our seats and it’s still lightning,” Cunningham said.

Hersheypark says the second storm materialized just as the main act took the stage. The Backstreet Boys got through their first song and started their second.

“You know how at the end they always let the crowd sing? Well he did that but he did it for a while,” McCarty said. “And it was kind of funny because everyone was like ‘Why are we still singing?'”

With a new storm, Hershey made the call to stop the show for safety reasons.

“Speaking of gotta go, the officials here are stopping us momentarily,” the band announced on stage.

Hersheypark officials also made a follow-up announcement over the PA system and on social media.

“As an outdoor venue, our operations team has a well

established weather protocol we follow and a communications plan in place to inform our guests of changing weather conditions,” Hersheypark said in a statement.

“So now you have the thousands of people who didn’t even get in, still outside. And now you have all of us who are in trying to get out, with no direction from anyone,” McCarty said.

Once they got out, it took some people an hour or two to just drive out of the parking lot. Hersheypark says that staff was directing traffic at major exits but acknowledge the major delay.

Officials are waiting for final information from the tour on the status of any rescheduling, cancellation or refunds.

“We certainly understand our guests’ disappointment and frustration with last night’s show,” the statement said. “Any decision to delay or postpone a show is not made lightly and is done in collaboration with the artists, tour, and safety teams.”