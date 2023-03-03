HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nestled along a downtown Harrisburg street, the Bailey House is a home away from home for families who have a loved one in the hospital. The house is just two blocks from UPMC Harrisburg.

“When you have a crisis going on that involves your health, time is really important and there’s so much that goes on, we can ease the burden of expenses and travel,” said Teri Jakob, Manager of Special Events and Partnership Giving with the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation.

About 400 families stay at the house a year. The average stay is about three days.

“We’ve had family members stay as long as six weeks, it’s case by case, we work with the case managers in the hospital to determine what’s best for the family,” said Jakob.

When people come back from visiting loved ones in the hospital, there’s a room ready for them.

“We have nine different bedrooms and can accommodate up to 13 individuals,” said Jakob.

There’s also a living room for families to meet up.

“Having someone who can talk to and recap your day with, who understands, very few people come to the hospital for a joyous occasion,” said Jakob.