Berks County Deadly Fire

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to state police the fire started in a detached garage around 5:30 pm in Union Township.
According to WPVI officials said the fire was under control in about 36 minutes.
State police are investigating.
by: Ken BalsonPosted: / Updated:
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to state police the fire started in a detached garage around 5:30 pm in Union Township.
According to WPVI officials said the fire was under control in about 36 minutes.
State police are investigating.