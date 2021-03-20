Bethel A.M.E. Church to hold first annual food truck fundraiser in Harrisburg

Bobby Price, left, and Catherine Vogt, right, stand with Catherine’s daughter Avery, 8, and their dogs as they wait to order from the YS Street Food food truck, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, near the suburb of Lynnwood, Wash., north of Seattle. Long seen as a feature of city living, food trucks are now finding customers in the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic as people are working and spending most of their time at home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bethel AME Church of Harrisburg will be holding its first annual Food Truck fundraiser on Saturday, May 29 to raise funds for church roof repairs.

The event will be held at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church on 1721 North Fifth Street in Harrisburg on May 29 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Organizers are asking for attendants to RSVP by May 14, 2021, by contacting Mary Kent at (717) 841-4787 or by emailing marykent@ptd.net

Spaces are still available for vendors and food trucks for $25.