Bethel A.M.E. Church to hold first annual food truck fundraiser in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bethel AME Church of Harrisburg will be holding its first annual Food Truck fundraiser on Saturday, May 29 to raise funds for church roof repairs.
The event will be held at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church on 1721 North Fifth Street in Harrisburg on May 29 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Organizers are asking for attendants to RSVP by May 14, 2021, by contacting Mary Kent at (717) 841-4787 or by emailing marykent@ptd.net
Spaces are still available for vendors and food trucks for $25.