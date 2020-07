HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of bicyclists called for racial equality and reform in Harrisburg in a ‘Ride for Racial Justice’.

They took off from the Capitol grounds this evening and rode through the city. There were two routes: a three-mile loop and an eight-mile one, both focused on diverse areas.

Organizers and speakers also stressed the importance of continuing to peacefully protest and demand change, saying the fight is far from over.