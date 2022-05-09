HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of Midstate kids enjoyed a memorable field trip on Monday. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region teamed up with Pennsylvania State Police during a visit to the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey.

“Littles” and their high school mentors got a chance to tour the academy and take part in unique, hands-on activities.

“They are learning through doing and having that learning experience along with their mentors who have been by their side the entire school year,” said Amy Rote, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.

More than 65 students participated. Troopers also talked to the group about staying safe and the importance of making good life decisions.