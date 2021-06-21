Biking to benefit: HACC president to bike across Midstate for students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning Monday, June 21, the Harrisburg Area Community College’s president and CEO is set to bike more than 650 miles to benefit students.

John J. “Ski” Sygielski, MBA, Ed.D., will hit the road to raise upward of $6,500 benefitting HACC students through HACC’s Fund for Excellence for CARE (Consultation, Advocacy, Referrals, and Empowerment).

“HACC students inspire me every day, and I know their journeys are not always easy,” Sygielski said. “By visiting high schools throughout our service region, I hope to continue encouraging individuals to start and complete their HACC education, while raising funds to support them along their HACC journey.”

Monday, I begin visiting all 65 public high schools in our service region by #BIKE. Follow my #Biking4HACC journey as I raise $ 4 @HACC_info CARE Ctr & show #gratitude 2 our HS partners. Pls visit https://t.co/k2BUx5afBy 2 learn more & donate#PANeedsCommColl #HACCfoundation — SKI (He/Him) (@HACCSki) June 18, 2021

Over the next six weeks, the trip will encompass all 65 of the public high schools throughout HACC’s 11-county service region.

According to a press release, Sygielski will use vacation time for the event, personally funding all trip expenses.

You can follow his trek across Central Pennsylvania on social media using #Biking4HACC.