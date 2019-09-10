Bill to allow limited hunting on Sundays hits opposition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A proposal to allow limited hunting in Pennsylvania during Sundays is running into opposition that could prevent its final passage in the state House.

Game and Fisheries Committee Chairman Keith Gillespie said Tuesday after a contentious informational hearing in the Capitol that supporters will need to engage in some “damage control” if they hope to see the bill enacted.

The state Senate voted in favor 36 to 14 in June to permit hunting on one Sunday during deer rifle season, one during deer archery season, and on a third Sunday.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives.

The bill has been advertised as a means for younger people and those who work during the week to more easily hunt.

In its original form, the bill called for 14 Sundays, with 10 potentially occurring in the fall and four in the spring but was amended down to three Sundays in June.

Pennsylvania has long banned Sunday hunting with exceptions for crows, foxes, and coyotes.

The House could vote on the bill by the weekend or potentially address it in the fall session.