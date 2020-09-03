Blind and visually impaired locals look to help by churning out masks

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Sewing is an art that requires precision, but during a global pandemic, it can also be a way to stay employed.

“[Without this] I’d probably be laid off,” Joseph Busia Jr. said. “This gives me a reason to get up in the morning. I feel I’m helping people.”

Busia works at VisionCorps, a non-profit in Lancaster designed to help those with vision impairment. During the pandemic, some of the work at VisionCorps has shifted to mask-making.

“We take a lot of pride in our ability here to change with the environment,” said Dennis Steiner, president & CEO of VisionCorps. “One of our core values is initiative, creativity. We saw what was going and decided let’s do something.”

Steiner says they are able to turn out about 5,000 masks a week.

“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “About 70 percent of people who are blind, or who are vision impaired, are either unemployed or underemployed. We felt good about having the opportunity to repurpose some of our employees and our equipment to do something good for the community.”