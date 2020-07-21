Bloomsburg Fair fundraiser event mocking health secretary draws heavy criticism

Riders on the Orbiter spin around on the midway Wednesday evening, Sept. 24, 2008, at the 154th Bloomsburg Fair, Bloomsburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise, Jimmy May)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In since-removed posts, the Bloomsburg Fair’s Facebook page has drawn public criticism claiming to be insensitive and transphobic.

The fair previously posted images depicting a person dressed as Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine in a dunk tank — an effort to raise funds for local fire companies.

The fair’s post read:

“Dr. Levine? Thank you. You were a hit and raised a lot of money for the local fire companies. Wonder why so many were trying to dunk you. Thanks everyone that came out to support our local fire companies.”

The post has garnered outrage Facebook users including Justin Correll, board member of the NEPA Rainbow Alliance.

NEPA also chimmed in stating:

Levine has been subject to hate speech and disrespect, especially throughout the coronavirus pandemic where she has been the commonwealth’s guiding voice as its top health official.

In regards to previous attacks against the health secretary, the state’s Executive Director of the Commission on LGBTQ Affairs Rafael Álvarez Febo pushed back against such “toxic” and “transphobic” remarks.

