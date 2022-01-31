Boiling Springs community comes together to support victims of apartment fire

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Efforts are now underway to help victims of an apartment building fire in Cumberland County.

The fire happened Saturday night at the former Boiling Springs Mill which dates back to 1785.

It was so cold, a hydrant froze and firefighters used flares to thaw it out. Everyone got out safely but lost their belongings and their homes.

The community is now rallying behind them by organizing a clothing donation drive. One by one, cars showed up next to Boiling Springs High School with bags full of clothing.

“The community is donating very, very very nice things and it just warms my heart,” said volunteer Kimberly Ronan.

In the school’s maintenance shed, volunteers sorted through hundreds of items donated by people including Darleen Martelli.

“I just wanna help somehow. it’s not a lot but it’s something,” Martelli said.

Everything from clothing to toiletries to pet supplies was collected.

“This is what we do,” Ronan said.

“We” being the Boiling Springs community.

“It all comes down to community. In my time here as a football coach I’ve learned that this community is like no other, very close-knit take care of each other, especially when things go awry,” Brad Zell, head coach of the Boiling Springs High School football team said.

11 people are now without a home because this fire ripped through their seven apartments in the historic Boiling Springs Mill.

Jessie’s dad and aunt lived there.

“He said ‘I couldn’t get any of my stuff. I just put my shoes on and ran out the door once I was told. He’s like luckily my sister was able to come down and tell me because I was pretty much falling asleep,'” Jessie said.

Her whole family, who grew up at the mill, is grateful for the support.

“It really means a lot to our family in the sense of not just financially but emotionally as well. You couldn’t ask for more in such a small place,” Jessie said.

The donation drive wouldn’t have happened without Ryan Frey and his wife Ashley organizing it, who spent the better part of 14 hours in the shed Monday.

“It’s absolutely amazing. It’s good to finally see something good with what has been going on the past two and a half years,” Frey said.

Donations will be collected at the maintenance shed at 9 Academy Street on Tuesday and Wednesday from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Then all the donations will be sorted and distributed to the families.