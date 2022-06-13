YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Box Lunch Revue concert series is returning to downtown York’s Cherry Lane on Tuesday, June 14. The event will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 1. Case Watson and Tubey Frank of Philadelphia will kick-off the event on June 14.

The biweekly concerts will run from 11:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Regular performances will take place in Cherry Lane; Central Market will act as the rain location. Updates on the concert locations will be provided on York City Special Events’ Facebook page, here.

The list of performers will also be on the York City Special Events’ Facebook page for each month.

“I am truly excited about Box Lunch Revue coming back to Cherry Lane. It has been truly been a tough time

for our residents and musicians after shutting down two years ago due to the worldwide pandemic,” said City of York Acting Mayor and Director of Public Works Chaz Green. “This is a great opportunity for our local artist to show off their musical talents and an opportunity for our residents to hear live music for free in the City of York Downtown District.”

Working Progress, a local creative-media and event company, has signed a contract with the City of York to run Box Lunch Revue, Light Up Night, and New Year’s Eve. Working Progress also manages York City’s Restaurant Weeks and the Michael J Fox Foundation’s Shaken Not Stirred fundraiser.

“We strongly believe in the power of York City Special Events to lift this community in spirits and economic

development and are happy to get right to work bringing back some of the stalwarts of our city events,”

said Kate Harmon of Working Progress.

The Box Lunch Revue is possible thanks to support from The Powder Mill Foundation.