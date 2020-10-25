Bridge dedication Corporal Michael Cohen Memorial Bridge in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Family and friends of Marine Corporal Michael Cohen gathering for memorial bridge dedication for a York County native who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The 2000 Dallastown area high school graduate was attending York Technical Institute when he

chose to enlist Cohen moved up his enlistment date after the September 11 attacks, and he was killed in action during a battle in Fallujah Iraq on November 22, 2004.

Saturday’s bridge dedication will forever honor a young man who never sought recognition for his commitment to serve.