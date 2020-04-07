Brighten Your Day: Panther Packs

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health Tuesday confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 7, that there are 1,579 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 14,559. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.

The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 240. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.