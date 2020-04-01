Brighten Your Day: Stars and stripes salute

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM)– Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced that the exemption application process for businesses created in response to Governor Tom Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s orders to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, will close on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM.

“With just a few days remaining to apply for an exemption, we encourage businesses who think they may be applicable to look at our Life-Sustaining Business FAQ and file before the end of the day Friday,” said Sec. Davin. “We appreciate the cooperation of businesses making sure they are operating appropriately during this time. As the business exemption period ends this week, our staff continues to work tirelessly to organize and assess the data associated with submissions.”