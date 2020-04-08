Brighten Your Day: Yard Sign Love

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- Franklin County Commissioners and officials announced Wednesday evening that around 25% of county staff will be placed on furlough Thursday, April 16.

“First and foremost, our goal is to help protect the health and welfare of the public and our workforce. Last month, county operations were modified to encourage social distancing and remote work while providing services to the public to the greatest extent possible," Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller said in a release. "However, as consumer activity has decreased across County departments and Court offices, it’s our fiscal responsibility to temporarily adjust our staffing needs in response to the lighter workload resulting from the COVID-19 crisis."