Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement running out of money; lawmakers pushing for fee increase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is having a financial crisis — it’s going to run out of money next month.

Now, state officials and lawmakers are looking to change the law to protect canines in the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania’s dog license fee hasn’t seen an increase in 24 years. An extra $3.50 per fee would boost the bureau’s budget from $7 million to $10 million.

There’s been talk of a fee increase for more than five years. That’s where the majority of funding comes from, currently just $6.50.

“We inspect state licensed kennels, monitor dangerous dogs and support shelters by reimbursing them financially for taking in stray dogs,” said Kristen Donmoyer, director of the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

The bureau also reunites stray dogs with families.

“Dogs are important companions, useful workers and even members of our families,” said Megan Horst, state dog warden. “They don’t belong loose on the street where they could get sick, get hurt or be a danger to the public.”

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says raising the fee to $10 is the first step. The second is to “allow dog law enforcement to keep all the fees it collects to protect dogs and not be diverted to other activities.”

Currently, a portion of the fines and penalties collected is diverted to the judicial IT modernization fund.

“This is a moment we have to make sure those animals are cared for and protected and the services that our bureau of dog law is providing continues,” said Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

State Sen. Judy Schwank and Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski say time is of the essence and Senate Bill 663 and House Bill 1504 need to pass as soon as possible.

“For all that dogs have given us, we owe it to them to see that they are well taken care of,” Schwank said.

Redding says $1.2 million out of the general fund will support the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement through the end of the fall legislative session.

