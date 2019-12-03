Business leaders discuss benefits of hiring released inmates

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Business leaders participated in a roundtable discussion regarding the benefits of hiring recently released inmates at the Harrisburg Area Community College’s Lebanon campus on Wednesday.

Participants talked about the corrections process and how businesses can benefit from hiring recently released individuals.​

A major talking point was the recently enacted Clean Slate law, which allows non-violent criminal records of individuals who have been crime-free for at least ten years to be sealed.​

They also discussed the Department of Corrections’ Culinary Arts Program, which allows individuals to earn certification and teaches them to work in the food industry.​

“When people get out and don’t come back, and employment is a big key in that, we’re improving public safety,” said John Wetzel, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. “We should all demand a return on investment from our criminal justice system.”​

Wetzel said one-third of Pennsylvanians have a criminal record.​