CAMP HILL BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – In most school districts, kids take the bus to school but that isn’t an option for students in Camp Hill Borough.

“Students are on their own to get to school, so it’s either walk, bike, or get dropped by a parent,” said Officer Joseph Capers, school resource officer for the Camp Hill Borough Police Department.

Officer Capers says crossing guards have been in short supply for Camp Hill ever since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe every year since then, we’ve had staffing shortages but last year I think was our toughest year,” said Officer Capers.

“When I take my daughter over, I noticed I’m not familiar with the crossing guards anymore because they completely changed,” said Amanda Keefer, Camp Hill School District parent.

The borough contracted out to a private company two years ago, but even their pool of applicants is small.

“Last school year, we had several crossing guard posts that went unstaffed for the year,” said Officer Capers.

Eight posts need a crossing guard, and the borough only has four guards for the upcoming school year.

“We’re just looking for people who want to give back to the community, help the kids and it’s only an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon when school dismisses,” said Officer Capers.

Crossing guards will make $20 an hour. Training and equipment will be provided. For information on how to apply, contact Camp Hill Borough Police Department.