Cancer survivor working to keep restaurant open during COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Flamingo Grille on Market Street has been a part of downtown since the 1960s. The restaurant has been in Athena Dimitrakopoulos’s family since 1983. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2019.

“It has been a tough stretch, but we keep going,” Dimitrakopoulos said. “I stay open to break even, but that is not happening.”

She is working seven days a week and continues to have brief discussions with customers when picking up their orders.

“When the pandemic began, some people were not that concerned,” Dimitrakopoulos said. “But most of those people have changed their attitude and are scared about their health and well being.”

Dimitrakopoulos says that she has not applied for a small business loan and despite her own compromised immune system, she will work as long as she can.

“My motivation is my two boys who are in college. If it weren’t for them, I would have packed it in by now,” she said.

Athena says that she will keep the Flamingo Grille open every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.