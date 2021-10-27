Carlisle Post Office hosts job fair to find new carriers, help with mail delays

(WHTM) — abc27 continues to report about the ongoing mail problems in the Carlisle area for weeks now. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Carlisle Post Office held a job fair to find new carriers.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

While abc27 staff was at the fair, there were around 12:30 p.m., staff said about 20 people filled out an application or showed interest in a job. One customer abc27 talked to has experienced mail delays and thinks the job far is a good thing, but is not sure many people will end up taking the offer.

“I understand why the mail is being late, but what can you do about it? They’re doing their best. Anybody that’s working today, whether it be the post office, the bank, whatever, they’re doing their best,” Tenial Carbone, Carlisle, said.

Those interested in a position with USPS should visit the USPS employment website by clicking here. To see future USPS Midstate job fair dates, click here.