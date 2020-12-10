Central Dauphin Middle School teacher named a winner in Staples national Thank A Teacher Contest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central Dauphin Middle School teacher was named one of 20 winners Thursday, in Staples US Retail ‘Thank A Teacher’ program. The contest gave parents and students a platform to recognize teachers who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.

Peter Dominick Mireles of Central Dauphin Middle School has been awarded $5,000 in Staples gift cards to help stock his classroom.

Mireles has been teaching for over 15 years while also serving our country in the 193rd SOW national guard.

While classes were held in person, Mireles offered tutoring after school free of charge and put in hours helping the Nutripak program which provides food for families in need.

In addition, he took personal supplies and materials to families and students in need. When distance learning began, he ensured students had as much normalcy as possible, starting Zoom class with the Pledge of Allegiance while flying a virtual American flag in the background.

Staples shared their appreciation in a press release stating “Teachers play a pivotal role in the lives of every student, and during this unique and challenging school year, acknowledging their impact is more important than ever. Thousands of parents, students and colleagues across the country took this opportunity to do just that, and each story submitted to the Thank A Teacher contest is a testament to just how remarkable our teachers are.”