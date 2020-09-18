Central Dauphin School District eyes full-time in-person classes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Dauphin School District is preparing to potentially bring students back to the classroom full-time starting in mid-October.

The school board will vote Oct. 5 to potentially resume Monday through Friday in-class learning as soon as Oct. 13. The district says it will have a Covid-19 testing plan in place to help with safety efforts.

The district recently approved a testing plan to help with mitigation efforts and stop the spread of Covid-19. It is partnering with Quest Diagnostics for on-sight testing.

If a student or staff member is experiencing symptoms, they will get tested using a nasal swab in a designated location. The goal is to get results back within 48 hours.

The district will also begin contact tracing efforts and will notify anyone who may have been in contact with persons tested positive.

If Central Dauphin School District is given the green light, the goal is to have the testing in place before the district begins all week in-class instruction.

