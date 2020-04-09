Central Dauphin School District making sure students have meal options during Easter weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin School District and Swatara Township are continuing to provide meals to children during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Swatara Middle School.

Commissioners President Tom Connolly says the effort continues to be a success and Thursday was no exception.

“More than 300 parents picked up food,” Connolly said.”We want to continue to promote the distribution because it is food that would be given to students anyway.”

He said parents received eight meals per child on Thursday, to ensure that students have breakfast and lunch options during the Easter holiday weekend.

Connolly expects to see the need continue to grow across the board because a lot of people have lost their jobs.

“We get calls during the evening,” he said. “People want to know if we have extra food at the municipal building or if we can refer them to other resources, including food pantries and other outlets.”