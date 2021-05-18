Central Dauphin SD to receive over $43,000 in fight against food insecurity

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The GIANT Company is set to donate more than $43,000 to the Central Dauphin School District on Tuesday in an effort to fight food insecurity in the communities it serves.

The GIANT Company together with its customers raised more than $3.3 million through its new Feeding School Kids initiative.

From January 4 through February 28, customers were invited to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation for their local public schools’ food programs.

A total of $3.3 million were raised company-wide with a contribution of $1.5 million from the GIANT company itself.

With the funds, the company said school districts will be able to support meal programs such as covering outstanding student meal debt, expanding food distribution programs, creating on-campus food pantries, and supplying extra weekend meals.