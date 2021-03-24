Central Pa. Red Cross promotes Nat’l Red Cross Giving Day

Wednesday is National Red Cross Giving Day. It’s a day when the national organization asks for more donations so it can help more people in their time of need, including house fires and natural disasters.

Since the pandemic started, the Red Cross in central Pa. have responded to nearly 300 calls for help.

“Our crews are on scene to help provide resources, assistance, that care and comfort, just someone to say it’s going to be OK. It’s the Red Cross that shows up during the worst times,” said Lisa Landis, regional director of marketing and communications for Red Cross Greater Pa.

In the past, the Red Cross would do additional outreach in person on its giving day. But because of the pandemic this year, it’s happening on social media.

The Red Cross is accepting donations on their website.