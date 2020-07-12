Chambersburg annual ice cream festival goes virtual

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Greater Chambersburg Foundation‘s annual ice cream festival has taken on a different look this year.

Children and their family members taking part in a virtual Scoop-a-Palooza ice cream trail event because of Covid-19.

Participants are following a downloadable trail map to local ice cream shops. They take pictures of their favorite treats to enter and win prizes. Younger children are entering coloring contests.

Organizers say this years format is a way to maintain tradition and keep people safe.

Sunday, July 19 Scoop-a-Palooza will live-stream one of its most popular traditions — the human celebrity sundae.