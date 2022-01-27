Chambersburg community members stand in solidarity with LGBTQ neighbors at IceFest kickoff

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Part of the Chambersburg community joined together in solidarity during the borough’s annual IceFest on Thursday night. Earlier in the week, the borough’s council voted to repeal its non-discriminations ordinance, which protected members of the LGBTQ community.

More than four dozen local leaders, residents, and allies, wore rainbow face masks and hats to the official kick-off of Chambersburg annual event’s ribbon cutting to show that the borough is still a welcoming place.

Thursday was day one of the four-day event where thousands come from all over the Midstate. Part of the concern many people have is the potential economic impact from people not wanting to do business here due to the non-discrimination ordinance being stripped away. But members of the LGBTQ community say the borough council does not represent what they stand for.

“What’s happening here with the folks in our community with allies and others, is a strong message for children to hear that they do matter and we do care and want to protect them,” Laura Peace, Chambersburg said.

