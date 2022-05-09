CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Gyros and baklava will be back on the menu in Cumberland County this weekend, attracting people from across the Midstate.

The 50th annual Pennsylvania Greek Fest starts Friday in Camp Hill. The festival was scaled back a bit last year, partly due to pandemic concerns.

“We’re very proud of the quality that we put on for the Greek Fest, and we’re proud of the community that supports us year in and year out,” Dimitri Zozos said.

In 2022, the pandemic is still ongoing, as are inflation and supply chain problems. That means a few changes so families can eat, drink, and “go Greek” for the weekend.

Inside the cathedral, it’ll be a la carte style, and other lines will be split in half. The grocery will be on one side of the property and drinks on the other. When it comes to eating, the inside is designed for those who may need extra help.

“So people with canes and walkers or wheelchairs or strollers, people who just need a little extra time, we’re hoping for a beautiful weekend, so all the rest of our guests we’d invite to sit outside and eat,” George Spanos said.

Workers say it takes about three months of prep work to get ready, especially the food. This year, with inflation raging, menu prices are slightly higher, but every food item is made by hand.

“We’ve tried to keep things friendly for everybody, but just like everything else you see, whether it’s gas or food or anything else, we had to make some changes, but I’ll remind you everything we make here we make homemade,” Spanos said.

Organizers say, as always, it’s all worth it.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into it, and this week we will have a number of people that will work 80-90 hours — quite literally — in order to pull this off, but what keeps us going is seeing the sheer joy that people have when they come,” Spanos said.

Friday and Saturday the event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event will end early Sunday, running 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.