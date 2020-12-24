Christmas came early to one Special Olympic Athlete who met Santa on Christmas Eve

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — While Christmas Eve is notoriously Santa’s busiest day of the year, he did make time to stop in to see one Midstate family earlier Thursday.

“We’re very thankful to have this opportunity,” said Kris Kringle.

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special trip to the Wellsville Fire Department today, trading in the sleigh for a firetruck.

“Climb aboard!”

Kris Kringle along with few helpers, hand-delivered Christmas gifts to a well-deserving family in town. The Special Olympics of Pennsylvania Area arranged the visit, and the gift-giving, for one of their own; Special Olympic Athlete, David who has autism. Santa made sure to have plenty of fun with the whole family.

“We’ll have a snowball fight real quick?”

Before having to get back to the North Pole.

The big man himself is thankful to spread some Christmas cheer.

The Wellsville family says they’re thankful for the surprise generosity.

“Even though Santa helps out everybody around the world, I was honored to have an exclusive, individual family to support and help out.”

Santa is already on his route for the evening.