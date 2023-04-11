(WHTM) — When the Ukrainian war started in February 2022, many families were able to come to the United States for safety. One family ended up in Dauphin County, and their kids attend Conewago Elementary.

“We really embrace everyone that comes here, we get kids that come through Conewago, throughout the year all of the time. and we love them just as much as we love our Ukrainian kids. It’s a joy to have everyone here at Conewago,” said David Wuestner, principal of Conewago Elementary School.

Principal Wuestner made accommodations for the two children, and one year later, is thrilled by how comfortable they’ve become in the United States.

“It’s probably one of the greatest things to ever happen to me in my entire career. To watch kids come to the United States from a foreign country not knowing any English, and within a year speak fluently, ” said Wuestner.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

The family chose Hershey because they had a relative already living there, who moved from Ukraine 20 years ago.

”It was not easy, it’s a different country different language, I’m still going through the changes in my life. it’s not easy for us,” Alise & Alexander, who migrated from Ukraine.

And with the war still in progress, there is no timetable for when they can head home.

“I miss my grandpa and grandmother in Ukraine,” said Marisabell, daughter of Alise and Alexander and a Second-grade student at Conewago Elementary School.