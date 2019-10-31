Conoy Township delays trick-or-treating, Carlisle moves forward with scheduled date

(WHTM) – It’s become the great debate you never thought you’d see: do municipalities postpone trick-or-treat because of predicted severe weather Halloween evening, or do they keep it on the 31st?

Dozens of midstate boroughs and townships are opting for the former and moving their trick-or-treat night to either Friday or Saturday, in an effort to avoid all the wet weather.

The ABC 27 newsroom was flooded with calls Wednesday about delayed Halloween festivities, and is tracking them for you here.

While public opinion seems to be split on the issue, leaders in Conoy Township, Lancaster County are standing by their decision to move trick-or-treat to Friday evening.

“I know the kids wanna have it [Thursday], but the kids are gonna certainly be happy on Friday if we have all this stuff,” said supervisor Gina Mariani.

She made the call to move trick-or-treat back a day and she has good reason – they put on what she calls, “one heck of a celebration.”

“The Sons of the American legion set up hot dogs, hot chocolate, the police give out the light sticks, the fire company always does something,” Mariani said. “They don’t need to get soaking wet, the kids don’t need to get soaking wet, and if it was just a shower that’s one thing.”

On a night of ghosts and goblins, Mother Nature is one character Conoy resident Susie Varner doesn’t want to see; she enjoys feeding the community.

“I put crock pots out, steam tables and whatnot on the street, but we just knew with the weather that was coming, that it wasn’t gonna work,” Varner said.

Across the river, in Carlisle, Mayor Tim Scott said his Halloween days as a young kid always happened — rain or shine.

“You had an umbrella, you put on some galoshes and you went out,” Scott said, jokingly referring to calls for Carlisle to join others and delay trick-or-treat.

But it is staying traditional, on the 31st. Scott said changing the date now becomes a public safety issue.

“If it’s a set date, that gives everyone involved – the parents, the children, folks that might be driving around that night – enough notice so they’ll know whats going on,” Scott said. “There are churches, non-profits that are having Halloween nights and fall festivals so if you don’t feel comfortable taking your children out in the rain – go to one of these indoor events.”

Scott’s staff has compiled a list of alternative, weather-free events also happening Halloween night.