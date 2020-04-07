CONTACT Helpline offering assistance to those in need

“Here in south-central [Pennsylvania], it was a dramatic increase, so from March 17 to March 18, our call volume had doubled and since then, it has stayed at that very high level,” Kelly Gollick with CONTACT Helpline says.

CONTACT Helpline connects those in need to community resources.

“We have an incredible database across all of Pennsylvania with information on food clothing financial assistance,” Gollick said.

CONTACT Helpline is responding to the COVID-19 crisis around the clock.

” The number one reason is rent. Really struggling and really worried about paying their rent. Number 2 is food. People in our community are worried about having food and the third is utilities,” Gollick said.

A call or text links to a lifeline.

“Text 898211 and if you text your zip code you get your local 211 provider and they can respond to you. If you text Covid19 you will get into our push text option where we are texting out information to individuals on resources and changes in the community,” Gollick said. “It’s important to note that there is a lot of support here in the community if you are scared please reach out. Our local United Ways, they are an important resource for the community, PA 211 is an amazing resource.”

If you just need someone to talk to, you can call 1-800-932-4616. Here is a link to CONTACT Helpline.