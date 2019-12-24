Nike releases Colin Kaepernick shoes despite the former quarterback’s controversy

Nike and controversial former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked together to create new shoes.

The sneaker is called Nike Air Force One ’07 x Colin Kaepernick and also known as True to Seven, debuted Monday.

The black and white sneaker includes a portrait of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback as well as his personal logo on the tongue.

A number seven hangtag is also on the sneaker to represent Kaepernick’s jersey number.

While playing for the 49ers in 2017 Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial discrimination.

The gesture caught on but caused some backlash, including criticism from President Trump who said players were disrespecting the country.

The shoes are currently sold out and it is unknown when they will be back in stock. They can be found at nike.com.