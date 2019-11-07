Controversial ordinance that would limit pet numbers tabled in New Cumberland

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – An ordinance seeking to ban some exotic animals and limit the number of cats and dogs any one person can have in New Cumberland Borough was tabled Wednesday night, after dozens of residents spoke out in opposition to the proposal.

The ordinance — introduced by council to address a cat hoarding situation in the borough, according to Councilman Jack Murray — attracted a crowd of more than 100 people to the borough’s monthly meeting.

“A person could have 10 dogs and you’d never know what they had!” said one woman, choking up as she spoke. ” It makes more sense to concentrate on the animals who present a nuisance, instead of a blanket ordinance that affects all pet owners.”

She argued that placing limits on pet numbers does nothing to address actual nuisance animals.

The ordinance would prohibit poisonous or venomous animals of any kind and would limit a pet owner from having more than four dogs or four cats over six months old, as well as any combination thereof, up to six in total.

Darin Cox was there on behalf of the PA Federation of Dog Clubs, and said attempting to address nuisance animals by setting “arbitrary” numbers for responsible animal owners, isn’t useful.

“We would much rather see much stronger enforcement of existing humane laws, cruelty laws, and perhaps strengthening the leash law,” Cox said.

“It’s not worded very well, I do feel it needs a lot more clarification,” said exotic animal owner Mary Ellen Hettinger, who keeps snakes and bearded dragons.

Hettinger lives in Wormleysburg, but was a resident of New Cumberland for decades; she’s worried that if the ordinance passes in one municipality, it could influence surrounding communities.

She’s also concerned council isn’t qualified to issue special exotic permits, as the ordinance would require.

“I would question borough council’s knowledge as to what qualifies as an exotic animal?” Hettinger said. “I would question how do they determine that? How do they determine each person that needs a permit and whether that person’s gonna be accepted or denied a permit?”

Murray said it’s council’s job to introduce proposals that address resident complaints.

“We react to people in the town who wanna know what are you gonna do about this?” Murray said, adding that this ordinance has been in the works for some time.”We didn’t have any ordinance that would handle the problem that came up.”

The issue will be taken up again at Council’s meeting next month. Council has agreed to allow some pigs as part of the ordinance, despite initially banning them.

You can read the full ordinance here.